When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Jan. 24.

What happened: Columbia’s planning commission chair told council members that overflowing borough trash cans are fueling a downtown litter problem that could drive away tourists.

Quotable: “This town is an open trash can,” Mary Wickenheiser told council members during the public comment portion. “All I can think of is we’re trying to draw visitors to this town.”

Borough reactions: “We all own this town,” Heather Zink, council president, said during a phone conversation after the meeting. “Residents need to keep the front of their property clean.” After the meeting, Mayor Leo Lutz said, “The trash cans need to be refurbished and maintained.”

The problem: Some downtown borough residents put household trash into borough cans instead of depositing it in a dumpster or other place specified by a property owner. Regular street sweeping handled excess litter but sweeping has stopped for winter.

Solutions: “Our plan right now is to fine any violators, as well as educate people on the proper use of those cans,” Borough Manager Mark Stivers said in an email after the meeting.

More info: Columbia has 18 open trash cans downtown. River Valley, a contractor, empties those cans on Tuesdays and Fridays. Borough workers can sort through household trash bags to find the owner, Stivers said. The violation carries a $500 fine.

Craft fair: Council members approved a request from The Shank Shoppe, a Marietta craft and fair marketing company, to hold The Bust/Makers Market & Food Festival at Columbia River Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 without charging any fees.

Background: Council members previously said they want to charge for-profit businesses for city services used during events. However, Evan Gabel, borough solicitor, urged council to approve the fair because The Shank Shoppe submitted its request before council members discussed a possible charge.

More info: People who operate booths or food trucks during the fair each will pay The Shank Shoppe $100. Zink said council will talk about a fee schedule during its Feb. 7 workshop meeting.

No hearts: The Columbia Merchants Association will not hold its Valentine's Day fundraiser, Hearts on Locust, because the group failed to request borough permission in advance. The event last year allowed people to purchase $20 customized 11-inch by 12-inch hearts with someone’s name and have them posted on Locust Street.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.