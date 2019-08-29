When: Council meeting, Aug. 27.
What happened: Council voted unanimously to accept a $1.75 million state grant to be used toward renovations to the Columbia Market House and parking improvements in the downtown area. The borough is also hoping to secure a $1.2 million federal grant to help fund streetscape improvements on Locust and Walnut streets, between the Columbia Riverfront Park and the area near the market.
Why it matters: Renovating and reopening the market house is a key component of Columbia’s ongoing efforts to spur economic development. The market, which will include a restaurant as well as traditional vendor stalls, is expected to help draw people downtown. The streetscape plan, which has similar aims, is intended to encourage people visiting the riverfront park and Columbia Crossings to also visit the historic downtown area.
What’s next: The vote to accept the state grant means the borough is committed to providing matching funds from 2016 general obligation bond proceeds to pay for the market house and parking project. Preliminary streetscape plans call for new sidewalks, curbs and ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Also planned are safety improvements, lighting, new directional signage, banners and plantings. If the federal grant is not approved, Borough Manager Rebecca S. Denlinger said the streetscape project will still proceed, though its scope would likely be scaled back, and local funds would also come from the 2016 bonds.
Quotable: “We want to create an inviting environment that people will feel they can safely walk from Columbia Riverfront Park into the town,” Denlinger said.
What’s next: The borough has issued a request for proposals to conduct a parking study that will help guide how the parking portion of the grant will be utilized. The streetscape grant application will be reviewed and evaluated by the Lancaster County Planning Commission, which administers the federal program.