When: Columbia borough council meeting, April 14.

What happened: At a virtual meeting, Borough Council voted 6-1 to provide a one-time bonus of $4,000 to police Chief Jack Brommer for serving five weeks as interim borough manager. Councilperson Eric Kauffman voted against the bonus.

Background: Council appointed Brommer to the position of interim borough manager as of Feb. 19, after previous Interim Borough Manager Candie Johnson’s unexpected termination Feb. 18. Brommer’s appointment raised concerns about the Sunshine Act, which requires public agencies to deliberate and take official action in a public meeting. Council held an official vote to appoint Brommer to the position at a public meeting a week later. Brommer’s appointment ended March 30 when current Borough Manager Mark Stivers began the role.

Discussion: Council President Heather Zink said she didn’t see the compensation as a bonus, but as payment for services rendered. She said Brommer had stepped into the role on short notice and worked during those five weeks without any time off, including weekends. She also said the amount was less than half of what Johnson would have received in the same time period. Council discussed concerns about providing additional compensation to a borough employee during the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused some borough residents to lose income. “Taxpayers might get the idea we’re handing out bonuses,” said Councilperson Sharon Lintner. Councilperson Todd Burgard suggested paying the bonus in smaller amounts over time. Kauffman said the amount was “too extreme.”

Hemp fair: The Industrial Hemp Awareness Fair scheduled for May 2 has been postponed due to the pandemic. The event may be rescheduled for spring 2021.

Tax penalties: Penalties for late personal property tax payments will be suspended until Oct. 31 to provide relief for borough residents who may have lost income due to the pandemic.