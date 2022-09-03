When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Aug. 23.

What happened: Columbia High School should have a community safety officer starting Sept. 6 after council members approved the conditional hiring of Jordan Corbin. The borough will pay a third of his $30-per-hour salary, while the Columbia Borough School District will pay the remainder. That amount does not include benefits.

More info: This position differs from a school resource officer, who must be a police officer. The Columbia Police Department doesn’t have enough officers to send one to the school, police Chief Jack Brommer told council members. Still, Corbin, who has received training, will carry a firearm.

Quotable: “The Columbia Police Department is unable to sustain a school resource officer because of staffing issues and a lack of interest,” Brommer said after the meeting. The department currently has 17 officers but has room for 21.

Purpose: The safety officer should form relationships with students and provide a first response from police, Brommer explained.

Details: Corbin, who must complete a background investigation and medical screenings, will work in schools during the academic year and report to the police department during the summer. According to Brommer, Corbin has significant experience in the security industry.

Part-time positions: Two women have been recommended to fill one part-time position for the police department’s community service aide. Each woman will alternate working 15 hours a week from 4 p.m. to midnight. Community service aides direct people inside the police department, dispatch officers and write reports for found property and pets, Brommer said. The department already employs one aide who works during the day.

Technology: The police department used a $30,000 grant to install digital finger-printing equipment about two weeks ago. Prints and mug shots now can be uploaded and sent to state police in minutes.

Apartments: Council approved the partial demolition and renovation of 305 Locust St., which will become part of The Flats at 315 apartments. The building currently has retail space on the ground floor, two efficiency apartments on the second floor and one efficiency apartment on the third floor. A basement currently does not meet borough code standards.

What’s coming: The retail space will stay, and workers will fill the basement and construct one two-bedroom apartment on the second floor and another on the third floor.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 6. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.