Students head back to school as Columbia Borough School District kicks off the 2018-19 school year on Monday, August 20, 2018.

 Suzette Wenger
  • When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, Feb. 20.
  • What happened: The board approved the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year. The district will contribute $488,700, up 14% from the current school year.
  • Overview: Under its proposed budget, the career center projects revenues of $21.82 million, up 4.0% from this year and predicts $21.82 million in expenses, up 9.0% from the current year. A vast majority of the center’s revenue — roughly 66.41% — comes from direct contributions from school districts that utilize its various educational services. A total of 16 districts will contribute more than $14 million to fund the center’s daily operations.
  • What’s next: The career center’s board will vote to adopt a final budget Feb. 27. Columbia expects to adopt its own proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.
  • Other news: The board approved transferring $546,970 from its General Fund into its Capital Projects Fund. This amount, comprising leftover money from the district's 2018-19 general fund budget, will help finance at least three improvement projects over the next five to 10 years. These include a steeple restoration at the district Administration Center, districtwide HVAC repairs and a roof renovation at all district schools, except Columbia High School. No cost estimates are available.