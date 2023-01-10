When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Dec. 29.

What happened: Council unanimously voted to approve the borough’s nonuniformed union contract, which includes dollar-amount increases for full and part-time salaries and a one-time bonus. The contract ends Dec. 31, 2026. (It started Jan. 1.)

Salaries: Employees will receive raises each year of the contract. For instance, a mechanic who earns $29.28 an hour for 2023 would make $32 per hour in 2026. The agreement includes no salary percentages or total dollar amounts.

Reaction: Two council members, though, said they would have preferred more time to talk about the document during an executive session.

Quotables: “It needs to be discussed,” said Vice President Eric Kauffman. Also, council member Sharon Lintner said she wanted more time to research specifics. “There absolutely was a deadline,” solicitor Evan Gabel told council members about why they needed to vote before Dec. 31, 2022.

Explanation: “It’s a timing issue,” Mark Stivers, borough manager, explained. Representatives from Pennsylvania Social Services Union Local 668 did not return a signed contract to the borough in time for an earlier discussion, he said. Stivers said he was waiting for union approval before offering the same deal to workers not covered by the organization.

Bonuses: The deal also calls for about $39,000 to give all full and part-time employees one-time bonuses in January. Full-time staffers will receive a one-time payment of $800, while part-time workers will get $400. Although the union contract covers members, council’s action means every staff member will get more money. “The bonuses are because of the really extraordinarily high inflation rate right now,” said Heather Zink, borough council president.

More info: The new contract and bonuses also should help the borough attract workers. “We have struggled getting employees,” Stivers said, noting that part-time positions seem harder to fill. Stivers said he and other borough administrators led a push to increase salaries “and get them where we think they should be.”

Sick cats: Council members voted to add distemper shots to the package of services feral cats receive at the York Animal Shelter after the Columbia Cat Action Team reported that two animals infected with feline panleukopenia recently were euthanized. The move requires no extra money from the borough, though. Wording in a contract will change, said Alan Landsman, committee chair. The highly contagious and deadly virus reduces the number of a cat’s white blood cells. Currently, committee members personally have paid $20 for each distemper shot. “We think it’s irresponsible to not vaccinate these cats, and then let them back out in the community,” Landsman said.

Quotable: “There’s panleukopenia in the borough,” Landsman told board members. This means that infected feral cats could spread the disease to domestic felines in Columbia.

Background: CCAT, a volunteer group, formed in the fall to trap, neuter and release feral cats in the borough. Landsman estimates it has handled more than 65 felines.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 10. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.