When: Colerain Township Supervisors meeting, March 7.

What happened: The board voted to advertise for bids to install a curb on the west side of Fredrick Way as a stormwater control measure.

Background: Residents have been complaining for many months that stormwater rushes off the street, into their yards and even into their basements. They have been coming to township meetings in hope of getting help with this issue.

Why it’s important: The board believes that installing curbing on the west side of the road should help the situation. Residents at the meeting were skeptical, some feeling that the other side or both sides of the street should be curbed.

Quotable: “If we decide we want to change to the other side we can decline the bid,” supervisor Chairman Scott Shoemaker said.

What happens next: The supervisors may go forward with the plan as is, or reject bids next month if they feel the cost is too high, or they decide another option would be better.

Other happenings: The board heard continuing complaints from several residents about junk at the Rineer property on Edna Lane. Shoemaker told the audience he would take a look at the situation.