When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, May 2.

What happened: The last discussion item of the meeting concerned the possibility of using The Lancaster Patriot for the township’s legal advertising.

Background: The township has become aware that neighboring Little Britain Township is considering using The Lancaster Patriot to advertise public notices as a way to cut costs. As of this time, Little Britain is still exploring the legality of the change.

The cost: There has been speculation that the township could save 30% to 50% at current advertising costs.

Why it’s important: Municipalities are required to publish notices of legal actions and meetings in a newspaper of general circulation so that residents can be informed and participate in local government. Public notices are governed by the Newspaper Advertising Act. The law limits public notice advertising to publications that meet the definition of “newspaper of general circulation.”

The Lancaster Patriot: Based in Mountville, The Patriot is a weekly publication that openly promotes itself as being partial to a specific political ideology. Previous reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline found The Patriot’s former editor, white nationalist Norman “Trey” Garrison, encouraged violence against women and journalists and made overtly racist and antisemitic comments in a podcast series he hosted.

What happens next: The board did not take any action, but officials said they will try to learn more.

Quotable: “We just don’t know enough about it,” Supervisor Scott Shoemaker said after the meeting.

Roads: The board awarded a contract for seal coat to Asphalt Industries in the amount of $190,521. Roads to be seal coated include portions of Maple Shade Road, Bartville Road, Academy Road, Liberty Lane, Buttermilk Lane, Stuart Run Road and Solanco Road.

Other happenings: The board heard neighbors’ complaints about trash and junk on an Edna Lane property. They brought photos of the property to demonstrate their concerns to the supervisors. The board indicated they would look into the situation.