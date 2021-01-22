When: Colerain Township Supervisors meeting, Jan 20.

What happened: The board voted to have its solicitor present to represent the township’s interests at the upcoming zoning hearing for the Tim Arnold property.

Background: The township has a history of complaints about outdoor storage on the Arnold property.

Why it’s important: Supervisors want to be certain that if construction of the fence is approved, there will be conditions to ensure all storage is within the fence, and no signs or items are hung on the outside. This hearing is not requesting permission for a business at the location.

Quotable: “We’ve gone through hoops with this gentleman,” Supervisor Scott Shoemaker said.

What happens next: The zoning hearing is set for Feb. 10. The meeting will be held in the equipment building so there will be enough room for social distancing.

Meeting access: The board turned down a request from Planning Commission member Scott Kulicke to hold township meetings via Zoom. The board noted there are two Amish members on the Planning Commission who could have difficulties with videoconferencing due to their religous beliefs, plus the township is not equipped for hosting a virtual meeting.

Other happenings: This was the board’s first meeting since its Jan. 4 reorganization. At that meeting, the board elected Scott Shoemaker elected supervisor chair, with Robin Church as vice chair. Rounding out the three-person board is Samuel Reinhart. Township meetings for 2021 will be held on the first Monday and third Wednesday of each month unless there is a conflict with a holiday. The board approved a $1-per-hour raise for the township secretary, an 86-cent hourly raise for the roadmaster and a 60-cent raise for the roadworker. New hourly wages are $22.60; $29.46; and $20.60 respectively.