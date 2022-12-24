When: Colerain Twp. supervisors meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: The board held a brief special meeting to approve the township budget for 2023.

Background: Because of the need to set up the township building for the November election, the board’s meeting last month was delayed to Nov. 14. Although the proposed budget was approved that night, there was not enough time for advertising and public inspection before the next regular meeting Dec. 5.

Why it’s important: The new budget for 2023 shows expenses of $752,143 and projected revenues of $813,163 for the general fund.

The cost: There is no increase to the current township tax rate of 0.518 mills.