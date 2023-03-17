When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, March 6.

What happened: The board voted to move forward with the preliminary steps to enlarge the township building.

Background: The existing meeting room is very small for public meetings, plus a larger, secured office space is needed for daily office work.

Why it’s important: At this point, the township is speaking with a local architect about possible redesign of the building, including an extension to the garage area and conversion of a portion of the adjoining garage to create a larger meeting room.

Other happenings: Sewage Enforcement Officer Marvin Stoner has resigned due to health reasons. The board appointed Mark Deimler, who is the sewage enforcement officer to several other local townships, to fill that position.

The cost: Deimler is charging for these services under a different system, using hourly rates, which is likely to result in higher costs for some services. The new sewage officer fee schedule will be posted on the township website.

Ambulance services: Residents at the meeting expressed concerns about the response time for Lancaster EMS ambulances to reach the township. There is no complaint about the quality of emergency medical services, only the time involved. The board indicated that they will look for additional information on the situation.