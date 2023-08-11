When: Colerain board of supervisors meeting, Aug. 7.

What happened: The board adopted a group of zoning ordinance updates.

Details: Changes involve regulations on fences, walls and hedges; driveway design; swimming pools; zoning hearing notice procedures; the number of buildings on a lot; and the number of uses at a property.

More: Under the new regulations, more than one building can be erected on a lot as an accessory building but not as a dwelling, provided it meets setbacks and other requirements.

What’s next: Supervisors will make additional zoning ordinance changes, which will be handled at a future date.

More Colerain Township News:

Building renovations: Changes to the office area at the township building are now complete. The board approved contracting with Hex9 Architects to create the design for meeting room renovations.

The cost: Drawings for the design will cost $11,000. Once they are complete, the project will go out for bids.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held Sept. 11 to avoid conflicts with the Labor Day holiday.