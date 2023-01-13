When: Colerain Township supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

Reorganization: Scott Shoemaker remains chairman of Colerain Township Board of Supervisors with Robin Church as vice chair and Samuel Reinhart rounding out the three-member board.

Fee schedule for projects: Under the new system, permit prices may be based on the square footage of the project. Supervisors agreed to change the rates at any time if they find a need to adjust fees. New for this year is a fee for Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity homes, which are typically small, modular units that are temporarily placed on a single-family property, allowing seniors to age in place. The housing review and recording fee is $100 plus $750 escrow.

Salaries: Township employees are receiving an 8% pay raise for 2023.

Meetings: Supervisors will meet the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m., unless it is a holiday.