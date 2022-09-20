When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: The board voted to provide written support but no funding to Upward Broadband.

Background: The company has applied to the Lancaster County commissioners for an American Rescue Plan Act grant to allow them to make internet available to unserved areas throughout the county. To improve their chances of securing the grant, Upward Broadband is asking municipalities to show their support for the project.

The cost: The total cost of the project is estimated at $2.8 million. Upward Broadband’s share of that would be $564,000. Any financial commitment from municipalities would be used to reduce the size of the request to the county.

Why it’s important: Colerain was asked for about $30,000 based on the number of homes that could be reached, but the supervisors declined to make a financial commitment.

Other happenings: The township has been told that Frontier Communications, which already serves a large segment of Colerain, will soon be installing fiber optic lines in the township. At this point it is unclear exactly where the underground lines will go.