When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 15.

Budget and taxes: Township supervisors approved the 2022 budget as advertised. The general fund shows expected revenues of $748,721 and expenses of $738,644. There will be no increase to the present tax rate of 0.518 mills.

What it means: One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. Colerain Township’s property tax amounts to $51.80 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

New meeting schedule: Supervisors voted to go to just one meeting per month, rather than the two monthly they have held in recent years. Meetings will be held on the first Monday of each month with the exception of July 11 and Sept. 12 to avoid Independence Day and Labor Day.

Background: Township Secretary Carmen Wiker suggested the change to reduce the amount of duplication and paperwork. Meetings have drawn more attendance this year due to controversial issues such as a stormwater runoff, a proposed duck barn and a new pig nursery.

What happens next: If an issue arises that needs attention between regularly scheduled meeting dates, a special meeting can be held if advertised at least 24 hours in advance.

Other happening: The board approved the operation and maintenance agreement for the Delmar Sensenig Pig Nursery planned for 270 Cooper Drive. The board also approved an improvement guarantee for the same property, in the amount of $35,491, for stormwater management.