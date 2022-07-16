When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, July 11.

What happened: The supervisors passed a resolution to allocate $64,000 of $204,000 it has received in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to install a rolled curb on Fredrick Way and pave a section of Street Road.

Background: Fredrick Way residents have been regular visitors to township meetings with complaints about water runoff along the road flooding their yards and homes. Various solutions were proposed, with the board deciding that a rolled curb would be the best option.

Why it’s important: Sam Reinhart reported that after the work was done, he visited the site in the rain and the curb seemed to be working. Some homeowners have complained that, in heavy rain, some properties are getting more water than before the curbs were added.

What happens next: Reinhart indicated he would look at the road again in a heavy rain.

Other happenings: County Commissioner John Trescot told residents about the workings of county government and answered questions. Trescot was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Board of Commissioners in February and will serve until the end of next year. He was asked if the county would consider creating a health department, and what the county is doing to help farmers. Trescot responded that the decision not to have a health department was made before he was appointed. In regard to farming, he noted the county’s land preservation efforts that has conserved nearly 20% of the county acreage.