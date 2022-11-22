When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 14.

What happened: The board approved the preliminary budget for 2023 with expenses of $752,143 and projected revenues of $813,163 for the general fund.

Taxes: The new budget does not require any increase in the local tax rate of 0.518 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. To calculate your tax bill, multiply the millage rate by the number of thousands of the assessed value of your property.

Background: The budget was developed from board discussions at the October meeting. The general fund budget does not include federal American Rescue Plan Act money, which is shown in a separate account. One project to be paid from this fund is the replacement of the Morrison Mill Road bridge.

Wage increase: An 8% pay raise for full-time employees is included in the new budget.

What happens next: The budget will be advertised and available for inspection at the borough office. Because the November meeting was rescheduled due to the November elections, there is not enough time to meet the legal advertisement time for the budget prior to the regular supervisors meeting Dec. 7. Final adoption of the budget will take place at a special meeting Dec. 14.

Other happenings: The township had hired Mary Ann Eurenius as bookkeeper, but she resigned prior to starting due to family health issues. Ken Graver, who had also applied for the job, was offered the position.