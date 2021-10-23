When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 20.

What happened: Residents turned out to ask supervisors to continue to support them in efforts to keep a duck house out of their neighborhood.

Background: The proposal for a duck house at the Dwayne Peifer property off Mt. Eden Road that would house up to 40,000 young ducks for about six weeks as they grow to market size. At that point they are shipped to slaughter and a new group brought in. The use was denied by the township Zoning Hearing Board, but an appeal has been filed with Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Why it’s important: If the zoning decision is overturned, the residents will have concerns about smells, noise, truck traffic, and groundwater contamination.

Quotable: “It is in the court’s hands now, it’s out of our hands. The court can send it back to the Zoning Hearing Board or they can make the final decision,” Supervisor Scott Shoemaker said.

What happens next: Residents would like the township to intercede in the appeal to represent their interests. Shoemaker indicated he would contact the township supervisors in the morning to clarify the next steps in the legal procedure.

The cost: At this point the township has no estimate on the legal costs of defending against the appeal.

Other happenings: The supervisors were asked to consider toughening their ordinances to help protect the Octorara watershed in case Chester Water Authority is sold. If the deal for the sale goes through, property the authority owns around the Octorara reservoir could be sold for development, impacting the watershed. Currently, the authority owns about 750 acres in the township.

Up next: The supervisors will meet Nov. 3 to avoid election setup activity.