When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, March 18.

What happened: Gwen Newell and Kristiana Barr, staff planners with Lancaster County Planning Commission, presented the transportation plan — Connections 2040 — that goes with the county comprehensive plan called Places 2040.

Background: Last month, the township received a letter asking for input regarding any transportation issues in Colerain. At that point, the board was unclear on what kind of information the county was interested in, and how the information would be used.

Why it’s important: Barr explained that Connections 2040 will include plans for transportation system improvements such as roads and bridges. Supervisors suggested stormwater drainage on Route 472, and the intersections of Street and Noble roads and Maple Shade Road at Route 896 are among their top priorities.

Quotable: “Probably our biggest problem would be that we have some aging bridges and pipes. Some have been in 50 to 80 years,” said Chairman Scott Shoemaker on behalf of the supervisors.

What happens next: Among correspondence was a notice from the state Department of Transportation advising the bridge on Maple Shade Road over Coopers Run will be replaced soon.