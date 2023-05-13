When: Colerain Township Supervisors meeting, May 1.

What happened: The board voted to amend the township fee schedule to add a forestry permit fee of $250.

Background: Forestry regulations have been a part of the existing zoning ordinance book, but until now, there has not been a fee associated with permitting. This came to light when residents complained about a wooded property on Lake View Drive that was recently clear-cut.

Why it’s important: Tree removal is regulated by the percentage of trees that may be taken down based on lot size, zoning and soil types. In some cases, the Lancaster County Conservation District may need to be involved as well.

What’s next: The township zoning officer is available to explain the regulations and issue permits as needed.