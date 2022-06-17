When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, June 6.

What happened: The board is making plans to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to install a bridge/culvert on Morrison Mill Road in the township.

Background: The board believes that the old culvert currently in place is actually an old train car that was repurposed.

Why it’s important: After engineering work is done, township officials will have to decide on how to proceed. Options include an aluminum structure or concrete. Expected costs are not known at this time, but supervisors expect aluminum will be cheaper.

The cost: The township has $204,000 in ARPA funding which can be used to cover expenses such as this.

Weather damage: Wayne Brion, the township’s emergency management coordinator, was at the meeting with information on damage done by an F-1 tornado, that came through the township May 27. He reported that four barns were destroyed, and all four have already been repaired/replaced. Two children were injured in the storm. They are reportedly recovering from minor injuries.

Meeting dates: Due to the July 4 holiday, the next meeting of the board of supervisors will be held July 11.