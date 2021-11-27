When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 17.

What happened: The board voted to rescind a May 2021 motion calling for a court reporter to be present at any meeting where the solicitor is in attendance.

Background: The original motion was made after several turbulent meetings where public recollections of what had been said differed from the official position. Several issues have been drawing many residents to meetings, including plans for a proposed duck barn, a pig nursery and roads with stormwater problems. Vocal residents have expressed a lack of confidence in the board, the solicitor and zoning officials.

The cost: Costs for a court reporter vary, but at the Nov. 3 meeting it was the board’s feeling that it is an additional expense the township does not need.

Why it’s important: The board tabled a second motion to rescind an Aug. 18 vote to draft a letter in opposition to the duck house on the grounds that the application was incorrect. According the motion, the solicitor and zoning officer refused to write the letter because the application was not incorrect. The public questioned how the decision was reached and why it is only now that it is being brought to public attention.

Quotable: “We didn’t find out ourselves until recently,” supervisor Scott Shoemaker said.

What happens next: The board noted members of the public may record the meetings for their own use if they choose.

Other happenings: The board voted to approve the preliminary budget for 2022. No tax increase is anticipated. The general fund shows expected revenues of $748,721 and expenses of $738,644. The budget will be advertised and available for public inspection prior to final adoption in December.