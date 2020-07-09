When: Colerain supervisors meeting, July 6, at the township building with social distancing.

What happened: The board voted to rescind the township’s COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration, originally passed in April.

Background: In response to the emergency, the township office was closed to the public, and group reservations for the township park were eliminated.

Why it’s important: Now that the county has moved to the green phase, the park is open to groups under 250 — including sports teams — as long as guidelines for social distancing are followed. The township office is also open again during regular hours. Anyone coming into the office will be required to wear a mask.