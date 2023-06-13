When: Colerain Township board of supervisors meeting, June 5.

What happened: The board gave conditional approval to a renovation project at the township building.

Background: The board has been talking about expanding space for the township building as well as increasing security for those who are working in the office. Instead of making the improvements at once, the project will be done in stages.

Why it’s important: The initial project will construct a wall to enclose the office area, giving an additional level of security to the office workers.

The cost: The township has a proposal for $12,820, but at least two other quotes will be sought before accepting the quote.

What’s next: Because the construction will reduce the size of the board meeting room, public meetings will be held in the garage until the next phase, in which a larger meeting room will be constructed.

Other happenings: The board voted to reduce the permit fee for commercial construction projects from 45 cents to 15 cents per square foot and established a flat fee for a shed permit at $75.

Public concerns: A resident reported problems with speeding on Cooper, Rosedale and Sproul roads. Audience suggestions for speed control included speed bumps, four-way stop signs and rumble strips.

Quotable: “Give us until the next meeting, and we will check with the state,” Scott Shoemaker, board chairman, said. “The biggest problem is our society is in a hurry all the time.”