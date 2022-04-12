When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, April 5.

What happened: The board awarded contracts for road materials and equipment rentals. One of this year’s projects is to install curbing along the side of Frederick Way. Residents of Frederick Way have come to board meetings in recent months to complain about stormwater washing onto their lawns and even into their basements.

Why it’s important: Multiple solutions have been proposed. The supervisors believe the curbing will be the most effective way to control the runoff without going onto lawns.

The cost: Work will be done on a time-and- materials basis to try to control costs. The board hopes to be able to complete the job for less than $20,000.

In other business: The board approved advertising for a part-time bookkeeper to assist the township secretary.

Up next: In May, the board will award contracts for sealcoating. On the list for this year are portions of Maple Shade Road, Bartville Road, Academy Road, Liberty Lane, Buttermilk Lane, Stewart Run Road and Solanco Road.