When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 15
What happened: Jim McClune of 2284 Noble Road was on hand to express concerns about plans for the replacement of the Noble Road bridge across the West Branch Octorara Creek.
Background: The new bridge will be wider, but it will have the same center pier design of the current bridge. There is an old abutment from the previous bridge that gives some protection from the current now, but even with it, McClune estimates he has lost between 1 1/2 and 2 acres of ground over the years to erosion.
Why it’s important: With the current bridge configuration, water flow hits the Colerain side streambank, causing erosion cutting into the farm field. McClune suggested a better design would be similar to the Pusseyville Road Bridge replacement, which is a similar situation. That bridge has two support pillars that are slightly angled, reducing the impact on the streambank.
What happens next: The bridge replacement is scheduled to begin around October and take six months to complete. The supervisors would like to suggest a design change as soon as possible to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in hopes that it can be changed before plans are solidified. They also plan to contact state Rep. Bryan Cutler for his help in working with this issue.
Other happenings: At the annual reorganization meeting held Jan. 6, Walter Todd was reelected chairman of the board of supervisors with Scott Shoemaker vice chairman. Samuel Reinhart completes the three-man board. Martin Greenleaf and Joe Kauffman were reappointed as township planning commission members.