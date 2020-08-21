When: Supervisors meeting, in person with social distancing, Aug. 19.

What happened: The supervisors heard complaints from a resident of Octorara Pines development concerning problems with stormwater runoff flooding yards and basements.

Background: The development was constructed before stormwater plans were required, so there is no recorded plan for runoff control. Over the years, property owners have filled in gutters in some places and built their own swales in others to protect their properties but resulting in bigger problems for those downhill.

Why it’s important: The supervisors indicated they would look into the problem, but the right of way in the development is only a few feet wider than the roads, leaving little room to work without the cooperation of property owners.

Other happenings: The board accepted the resignation of road crew worker David Wadsworth, who has been with the township for over three years. The board will advertise with hopes of hiring by October. Experience as a licensed equipment operator is preferred.