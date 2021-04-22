When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, in person with social distancing, April 21

What happened: Township engineer Lisa D’Andrea gave an update on the stormwater runoff conditions on Frederick Way.

Background: The subdivision was created around 1978. At that time plans went through the county planning commission for approval and detailed stormwater plans were not required. In the past year, residents have brought complaints to the supervisors about runoff impacting their properties, flooding their yards and homes. Their concerns include the amount of water coming down the road, which may be attributable to swales and berms created by property owners.

Why it’s important: D'Andrea has visited the site and seen videos submitted by residents. For the meeting, she showed a satellite view of the area, and identified locations along the right of way that could be contributing to stormwater problems, including the removal of a swale and the construction of berms that have been done by residents over time.

What happens next: D’Andrea indicated she would look at additional points raised by residents. The supervisors took the information under advisement but did not commit to take on any project at this time. Any changes that the township could make would have to be within the right of way, not on private property.

Quotable: “Maybe if there was an easier solution the township would be more agreeable but there isn’t,” D’Andrea said.

Other happenings: A complaint was made about construction happening on a 14-acre parcel near Georgetown Road that does not have legal access to a road. The problem with this landlocked lot had been noted before and, according to the board, was not to receive a building permit, but a permit was issued by the zoning officer in January. The township solicitor advised that it may be too late for the township to pull the permit but neighboring property owners have a right to appeal within 30 days.