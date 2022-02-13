When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: The board discussed possible solutions to stormwater problems on Fredrick Way.

Background: Residents of Fredrick Way and neighboring lots have been coming to township meetings asking for help with stormwater coming from the road flooding their yards and sometimes basements.

Why it’s important: The supervisors have looked at the site and believe the addition of curbing from the top of the street all the way to the cul-de-sac could improve the situation.

Quotable: “This is the best thing we can do to get the best bang from our buck,” supervisor Scott Shoemaker said.

The cost: The rough estimate for the work is $22,000.

What happens next: A more detailed cost estimate will be obtained. If it does not exceed the state’s bidding threshold of $21,900 the township can select a contractor from competitive quotes instead of advertising for bids on the project.