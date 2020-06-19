When: Colerain supervisors meeting, June 17.

What happened: The township planning commission asked the supervisors to consider decreasing the number of planners from seven to five. During the in-person meeting, supervisors declined to reduce the size of the planning commission.

Background: Supervisors had announced June 3 that planner Levi Fisher died from coronavirus-related causes, as recorded in the minutes of that meeting.

Quotable: “We’ve never had too much trouble finding someone,” Chairman Walter Todd said.

What’s next: Supervisors did not indicate a timeline for filling the vacant seat.

Other happenings: The board voted to deny a request from Solanco Youth Baseball to use the township park, until Lancaster County moves into green phase of reopening. The secretary was directed to contact the township solicitor for clarification on reopening restrictions.