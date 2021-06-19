When: Colerain supervisors meeting, June 16.

What happened: The board agreed to oppose a request for a cemetery at Kirkwood Mennonite Church.

Background: The church located at the intersection of Maple Shade Road and Liberty Lane has a congregation of about 60 members. In order to add a cemetery, the church would need approval from the township Zoning Hearing Board and meet state regulations.

Why it’s important: The board noted an area on the lot must be reserved in case a replacement sewage system is needed someday. Negative feedback from neighbors and the growth of the church also contributed to the board’s decision.

Quotable: “I don’t think it’s going to be a benefit to anybody,” Supervisor Scott Shoemaker said. “Someday you might need that space for something else.”

Other happenings: Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the first township meeting for next month has been changed to July 7.