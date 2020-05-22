When: Colerian supervisors meeting, May 20.

What happened: The township is facilitating COVID-19 precautionary measures to allow voters to vote safely and allow members of the public to meet safely at the municipal building.

Details: The township board voted to change its next meeting date to June 3 to accommodate the June 2 primary election. The meeting was changed to allow for cleaning and setup of the polling place. Heavy equipment will be moved, and the voting machines will be set up in the borough garage, connected to the township office, to allow more space between voters because of the coronarvirus pandemic. Other precautions are being taken for public safety including cleaning of the township building the day after voting.

The cost: The supervisors referenced a letter from Lancaster County indicating they may request reimbursement up to $300 for costs involved in setting up the polling place for the primary elections.

Quotable: “It’s starting to look like the $300 is not going to go far,” Supervisor Sam Reinhart said.