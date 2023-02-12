When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 6.

What happened: Following a short hearing at the beginning of the meeting, the board approved the new regional comprehensive plan.

Why it’s important: The regional comprehensive plan lays out guidelines for future growth and development of the entire region including transportation, recreation and locations designated for future residential or commercial/industrial growth. The plan can be used as a guideline for future zoning, and in support of grant applications.

Background: Municipalities are required to update their comprehensive plan every 10 years. The regional plan for the southern end was developed with input from 12 municipalities over the past two years.

The cost: The Lancaster County Planning Commission provided its services at no charge. The only cost to the township is the advertising of the hearing and printing of copies of the new plan.

Quotable: “I think it’s a good plan,” supervisor Scott Shoemaker said. “This one is 100 times better (than the previous comprehensive plan). It’s easier to read and understand.”

What happens next: Bart Township and Quarryville Borough have approved the plan. Other townships in the region are planning on hearings in February and March.

Other happenings: Council heard an update on the pending court case concerning a proposed duck barn at the intersection of Mount Eden Road and Liberty Lane. The special exception needed for the use was denied by the township Zoning Hearing Board for inaccurate and missing evidence. This decision has has been appealed to the county Court of Common Pleas and is scheduled to be heard Feb. 18. The township is a party to the case and is supporting the zoning board’s position.