When: Colerain Township Board meeting, Dec. 21, continued from Dec. 16 due to the snowstorm.

What happened: The supervisors adopted the 2021 general fund budget showing $659,000 in revenues and $658,000 in expenditures. Also approved were the budgets for special reserves fund, emergency fund, infrastructure fund, highway aid fund and park fund. In all cases revenues exceed expenses.

Background: There were no changes from the preliminary budget that was advertised for public inspection since mid-November.

Why it’s important: One of the largest expenses is $52,400 for fire company donations. The Robert Fulton Fire company has asked the municipalities it serves for help to purchase a new tanker truck, the cost of which will exceed $300,000. Other major line items are road maintenance at $107,000; employee costs and winter road maintenance.

Taxes: The new budget does not require any change in tax millage, with the rate staying at 0.518 mills

Also: The board accepted a bid from Stoltzfus Forest Products for $7,700 to harvest timber from a 5-acre township property. About 100 trees will be selectively cut.

What’s next: The township’s annual reorganization meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 4.