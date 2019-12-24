When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 18.
What happened: The board approved the 2020 budget as previously advertised. Revenues are projected to total around $700,000, roughly $19,000 more than proposed expenses for the coming year.
The cost: There is no increase in taxes for 2020. The township tax rate remains at 0.518 mills.
Raises: Along with the budget, the supervisors discussed salaries for the new year. After looking at comparable salaries in neighboring townships, they voted to give a $1 per hour raise to the township secretary, road master and road worker. This brings their pay rates to $21.60, $27.77 and $21.10, respectively.
Quotable: “We are blessed. We have a group that are really working well together,” Chairman Walter Todd said.
New time: Township meetings will have a half-hour earlier starting time in the new year. Beginning with the Jan. 6 reorganization meeting, all supervisors meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Meetings are normally held on the first Monday and third Wednesday of each month.