When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 20.
What happened: Supervisors approved a preliminary 2020 spending plan of about $682,000 with no increase in property taxes. The budget has projected revenues of $701,333, which exceeds proposed expenses for the new year.
Details: The board is attempting to contain rising health care insurance costs. The township’s 2019 annual cost for health, dental and vision in 2019 was $44,815 with a $2,000 deductible. But a rate increase would add nearly $9,000 for the new year. By selecting a new carrier, with a $2,500 deductible, health insurance coverage for three employees and two spouses will cost $42,399. Separate dental and vision coverage adds $2,200.
Quotable: “There’s going to come a time when that deductible is going to have to go up,” Supervisor Walter Todd said.
What happens next: The budget will come up for final adoption at the board’s Dec. 18 meeting. Officials said they are still fine-tuning the budget details.
Other happenings: The board voted to support the Lancaster County Drug Task Force by increasing its donation to $2,500 for 2020. The township gave $1,000 to the task force this year.
— Marcella Peyre-Ferry, LNP Correspondent