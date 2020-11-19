When: Colerain Township Supervisors meeting, Nov. 18.

What happened: The board adopted the 2021 budget with total revenues of $659,766 and expenses of $658,446. The real estate tax rate will remain the same at 0.518 mills. The township anticipates a beginning balance of $246,000 in reserve.

Background: The largest item under expenses is road maintenance at $107,000. This covers wages, stone, road oil and line painting.

Quotable: “As far as I know there’s no plans to blacktop anything this year,” supervisor Scott Shoemaker said.

What happens next: The board set meeting dates for 2021. In most months the supervisors meet on the first Monday and the third Wednesday. For July the first meeting will be July 7 due to the July 4 holiday observance. The Sept. 9 meeting will be the only that month, and the first meeting in November will be moved to Nov. 3 due to elections.

Other happenings: Robin Church is the newest supervisor, appointed at the Nov. 4 meeting following her resignation from the position of Zoning Hearing Board alternate. Church fills the vacancy following Walter Todd’s resignation in October. She serve for one year. The remainder of Todd’s term, which runs until January 2026, will be on the ballot at the next general election in 2021.