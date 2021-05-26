When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, May 19.

What happened: Four residents in the audience at the meeting objected to the approval of the minutes from the April 21 board meeting. They believe there is an error in the minutes that should have been corrected before approval.

Background: During the April 21 meeting, residents questioned a landlocked property at 1790 Georgetown Road where a building permit had been issued for a barn addition. Neighbors were concerned about the lack of a right of way to the this property and said they had been told no permit would be issued. Township solicitor Eric Frey was present at the meeting and commented about the issue.

At issue: The minutes read that Frey explained “that Joe (Zoning Officer Joe Chrisman) was to call him before issuance of any permits for a new single-family home on the property.” The residents contend that the phrase “single-family home” was never said. Instead, they recall Frey saying the zoning officer was not to issue any building permits on this property without prior approval.

Why it’s important: The audience was concerned about the accuracy of the minutes. In addition to concerns over this particular building permit, residents also expressed concerns about the zoning officer’s role in the matter, and whether he took action without authorization.

Quotable: “We’re concerned that there were lies said, and where there was one said there will be more,” resident and former township supervisor Walter Todd said.

What happens next: The board indicated they would include the audience objections to the April 21 minutes in the minutes of the May 19 meeting. Unlike the earlier meeting, this meeting was recorded for future reference. That led to discussion of the need to record meetings going forward and what to do with the recordings.

Court reporter: Supervisors rescinded a measure passed May 3 to have a court reporter present when any legal representative is at a meeting. For now, supervisors tabled action to give them more time to clarify the requirements on retention of recordings and public access to recordings of meetings or court reporter documents.