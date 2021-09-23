When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 20.

What happened: About 40 people attended the meeting to express concerns over a pig nursery planned on 31 acres at 270 Cooper Drive.

Background: The operation would accommodate about 2,400 pigs, brought in at 12 pounds, and shipped out when they reach roughly 70 pounds in size. The only requirement is supervisors’ approval of a new stormwater management plan that has already been reviewed by the township engineer.

Why it’s important: Residents argued that the animal unit calculations are not accurate, and the plan should instead be considered a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO). A CAFO requires zoning hearing board approval.

What happens next: The board asked that calculations be reviewed before the issue comes back to the board on Oct. 4.

Other happenings: In September, the township Zoning Hearing Board turned down a special exception application for a duck house at 510 Mount Eden Road that would accommodate a maximum of 40,000 ducks. The rejection was based on the board’s opinion that the applicant had not complied with all the requirements of the ordinance. The applicant has the opportunity to appeal the decision to the county courts.

Also: The board also gave conditional approval to an application by Aaron Stoltzfus for a commercial dog kennel at 327 Sproul Road to house up to 35 adult dogs. A second kennel on the property owned by Stoltzfus’ brother must be removed.