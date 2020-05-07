When: Christiana Borough Council meeting, May 5.

What happened: Cold weather has delayed the hanging of planters throughout the borough, but the flowers will be going up May 13.

Background: Each year, Christiana holds a Ladies Day at the Lions Club pavilion to plant flowers in the hanging baskets that are then put on lamp posts throughout the borough. Because of cold weather this year, the May 6 event was postponed one week.

Why it’s important: The borough is purchasing 138 plants to fill 38 hanging basket planters and to plant at the borough garage. Volunteers plant the flowers in plants that are installed by the public works department.

Quotable: “Last year, about eight ladies came out. It’s a social time with social distancing,” Borough Manager Carol Pringle said.

Next meeting: Because the Pennsylvania primary election will be held June 2, the council meeting originally scheduled for that date is being changed to June 3. The May 27 council meeting will be canceled unless it is absolutely necessary.

Maintenance: Council was told a fire hydrant on Gay Street is leaking. The borough is getting information on whether the 1970 hydrant can be repaired or should be replaced.