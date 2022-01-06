When: Christiana Borugh Council reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Council members Robin Coffroth, R. David Hirst, Howard Fryberger Jr. and Ben Scheffel all retained their seats in the November election along with Mayor Mark Carner. Coffroth continues as council president with Hirst continuing as vice president.

Background: This was the first election for Scheffel, who was appointed in spring 2021 to council to fill a vacancy left by Bobbi Maser, who now serves as borough manager.

Other happenings: Council decided to stock the creek through the borough park again this year. Fish will be ordered from a hatchery.

What’s next: Council meetings for 2022 will be held at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month, with a second meeting on the fourth Wednesday if needed.