When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Aug. 11.

What happened: Mayor Bob Rissler told council Coffee with a Cop for residents will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Terre Hill Community Memorial Park, 210 Lancaster Ave. Residents will have the opportunity to meet the police officers who provide protection to the community, ask questions and discuss any concerns. Refreshments will be provided by the Terre Hill Days Committee.

Background: On Jan. 1, 2019, Pennsylvania State Police from Lancaster Troop J began providing 24-hour police coverage at no cost to the borough. Council terminated the police contract with East Earl Township Police Department on Dec. 31, 2018.

Quotable: “Coffee with a Cop is a great way for residents to get acquainted with the officers who have been doing an excellent job serving our community,” Rissler said.

Emergency management: Bill Shirk, former emergency management coordinator for Terre Hill and East Earl Township, introduced Brian Bauer, who was appointed to the position. Bauer credited Shirk for the excellent job he’s done since 2008. Shirk will serve as deputy emergency management coordinator for one year.

Disaster emergency declaration: Council adopted a resolution to rescind the resolution for declaration of disaster emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Street repair: Council authorized Lyons & Hohl, East Earl, to repair Walnut Street from Main Street at a cost not to exceed $6,000; and Randall Drive Turnaround at a cost not to exceed $1,200.