When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: A businessman’s proposal for a new coffee shop is working its way through the township zoning review process.

Details: David Richardson, 589 South Lincoln Ave., is seeking to open a coffee shop inside the former M&T bank building at 903 State Drive. The property is in an R-1 low-density residential district. Richardson has applied for a special exception to change from one nonconforming use to another nonconforming use. The township Zoning Hearing Board will hear the case and issue a ruling.

What’s next: A public hearing is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave, Lebanon. Supervisors decided to send the township solicitor to work independently from the zoning board’s attorney so that everyone’s interests are represented.

Other business: Supervisors approved the use of an engineer to prepare a lot plan and land description that would widen the intersection at South 15th Avenue and King Street. The two properties affected are owned by Glenn and Debra Musser, who are involved in the operation of Triple M Farms at 1525 King St.

Also: Township supervisors approved the sale of 10 pieces of used equipment, including two vehicles and a lawn mower, on the government auction website municibid.com. Items can be viewed in person at the South Lebanon municipal building.

Supervisors meeting: The board will meet again on Sept. 22. Until further notice, meetings will be conducted in person with a conference call option available.