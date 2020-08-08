When: Quarryville council meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Borough Manager Scott Peiffer said that the borough’s code of ordinances can now be accessed virtually on its website.

Background: Last year, the council awarded a $14,000 contract to General Code, a New York-based software specialist, to convert the borough’s ordinances into an online database. The code, according to Peiffer, was hidden on the website since its completion, until a recent update made it readily accessible.

What’s next: Borough officials will continue to integrate new laws online and revise or delete out-of-date ordinances, at an annual cost of roughly $5,000.

Quotable: “There are still a lot of ordinances to update/delete,” Peiffer wrote in an email. “I plowed through over half of the easy ones (word changes, privy ordinances, etc.), but we still have a way to go.”

Workshop decision: Council awarded a $136,145 contract to Long's Asphalt to widen and pave North Lime Street at its July 27 workshop session. This cost is expected to increase up to $20,000 because of a borough request to upgrade the quality of asphalt used for construction. Peiffer predicts roadwork will be completed by either September or October.