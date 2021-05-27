When: Cocalico school board meeting, May 24.

What happened: During the final meeting of the 2020-21 school year, the board discussed changes to the coronavirus safety guidance in terms of masking and capacity limits. The Rev. Kevin Eshleman, board president, acknowledged many people are frustrated with the protocols. While it remains a strong desire of the district to return to normal, he said, the district will “stay the course” for mask-wearing through the last day of school. Because of the updated capacity guidelines, students can now invite family members to attend an in-person awards ceremony.

Quotable: “We are grateful for all those who have made five-day instruction work well,” Eshleman said. “We acknowledge that it has been very difficult. It really is the community working together.”

Students and parents: Superintendent Ella Musser commended students for the manner with which they responded to the past year. She noted the “tremendous effort” from parents to help their students navigate the challenges and to collaborate with teachers.

Parents as Teachers update: Denise Logue, director of academic supports, provided an update to the board about the new Parents as Teachers program. Early learning mentor Deeann Sherman is working with nine families, impacting 21 children age 5 and below. Cherie Pietrantonio used Zoom to tell the board told how Sherman has helped her in teaching her toddler. “I didn’t realize how thankful I would be for (the program). Having somebody local like this is fantastic.”