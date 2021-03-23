When: Cocalico School District board meeting, March 22.

What happened: Summer enrichment programs for students will focus not only on academic opportunities but on social opportunities as well, said Beth Haldeman, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Program one: Open Library at Denver and Reamstown elementary schools will be open to all Cocalico students, including incoming kindergartners. Students may borrow books from the library and participate in summer reading activities on Wednesdays from June 16-July 28 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Denver, and Tuesdays from June 15-Aug. 3 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Reamstown. Masks and social distancing will be in effect, and books will be quarantined between readers.

Program two: Extended learning opportunities include Camp Read-a-Lot (K-4), Extended School Year, math/reading tutoring (3-5, 6-8), credit recovery (10-12), and an English as a Second Language Camp.

Program three: A summer band for grades 4-12 will be held.

Quotable: “We are planning to hold all of these programs in person and there are various opportunities we plan to offer. We’re trying to catch up and make up ground that might have been lost this past school year,” Haldeman said.

Sports medicine: The board amended its contract with WellSpan Sports Medicine and Medical Services, effective July 1. The contract will provide two full-time athletic trainers this fall, athletic director Roger Czerwinski said. With the amended contract, the district save $8,000 and have an additional trainer for rehabilitation and educating coaches on fitness and nutrition, Czerwinski said.

Charter school funding reform: Included in the 2021-22 budget draft is an anticipated increase to charter school funding. This school year, the number of students in cyber charter schools doubled from 50 to 100, whereas the number of students in the Cocalico Connections program quadrupled to 800. Yet the cost of educating the 100 in cyber charter schools is nearly the same as educating the 800 in Cocalico Connections — a point of concern for several board members. The Pennsylvania School Boards Association called for charter school funding reform through a resolution, and about 300 of 500 school districts have already voted in support of the resolution. The Cocalico school board joined the association in calling upon the Pennsylvania General Assembly to revise the existing charter school funding systems for regular and special education, with the goal of ensuring that school districts and taxpayers are no longer overpaying these schools or reimbursing for costs the charter schools do not incur.