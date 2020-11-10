When: Cocalico school board meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: District officials indicated middle and high school students are unlikely to return to full-time, in-person instruction until at least Dec. 7, following a new cluster of local COVID-19 cases and substantial transmission of the virus in the broader community.

Background: Secondary students are attending in-school classes two days a week, with remaining instruction offered online. Last month, district officials started planning for a five-day return as students and parents expressed concerns about academics and social isolation. In a survey, Superintendent Ella Musser said about one-third of student and parent respondents wanted to come back in November and another third chose the last possible date or to stay in the hybrid model indefinitely. “The hardest thing in all of this, quite frankly, is there doesn’t seem to be a single answer that will meet everybody’s priorities,” she said.

Details: Musser said class sizes would increase with a full-time return, making it harder to maintain 3 feet between desks. The district would add some air-filtration systems and rolling seating for cafeterias. Even as those plans were being made, the district had its first six positive COVID-19 cases. Two more followed the next week, and there were a total of six more cases after the eighth week of school. This past weekend, two additional district students tested positive, with a third probable case, Musser said.

Board response: A majority of board members said they now want to see how the Thanksgiving holiday affects transmission rates. They discussed setting Dec. 7 as a tentative return date but said it could be adjusted later depending on the latest COVID data and guidance. “It seems wise to keep the hybrid model in play at this point,” said board president Kevin Eshleman, who joined the meeting virtually. “There is a significant unknown.”

Public comment: Some parents said they were thankful to have the tentative Dec. 7 goal, while others were upset by the delay. High school math teacher Courtney Hall received applause from fellow staff when she said now was not the time to crowd hallways or classrooms. “These cases are severe, and there are people dying and more people in the hospitals,” she said. “We need to take into account people’s health here.”

What’s next: The board will continue to discuss specific plans at future meetings.