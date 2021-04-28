When: Cocalico school board meeting, April 26.

What happened: Cocalico High School graduation promises to be a safe, yet fitting celebration for seniors whose final year was dogged by uncertainties of a yearlong pandemic, the board announced. Graduation is slated for Tuesday, June 8, and will be held outdoors in the football stadium.

Details: The board approved a contract with Stray Production Services to provide the stage and sound system for the event. There are 230 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021. Names will be removed in June if graduation requirements are not met.

Quotable: “We will have good quality sound and projection so that those far away can see what is happening,” Superintendent Ella Musser said of the ceremony. “We are very excited to offer a graduation ceremony again this year.”

Flexible instruction days: The board approved submission of a state application for up to five days of flexible education to be incorporated into each calendar for the next three school years. There are snow days or emergency days built into the school calendars, but at times the district has exceeded such days. Thus, extra days were added to the end of the school year, which impact graduation and summer plans for teachers and students.

How it works: The state Department of Education is allowing districts to apply for up to five days of flexible education, or cyber snow days. The intention is not to do away with snow days, and school will still be closed when necessary as long as there are remaining makeup days. However, if there is an excess of necessary in-person school closures, students will have a virtual snow day. Families will be notified in advance, Musser said. A big part of the virtual learning days will be ensuring that students still have access and support.