When: Cocalico School District school board meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Denise Logue, director of academic support, outlined interventions to support students who have experienced academic delays due to the many challenges associated with remote and virtual learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. These interventions will include access to therapists, tutoring opportunities, increased transportation and credit recovery.

Quotable: “Our students seem motivated to learn,” Superintendent Ella Musser said. “I believe that our students and their parents will take advantage of this.”

Interventions: Logue said there are opportunities for students to visit with therapists now in all five buildings in the district. The shift from in-person learning to virtual learning last year had a greater negative impact on math rather than English language arts, but Logue believes that these gaps in math can be corrected easily once struggling students are identified and intervention is provided. The district will provide individual tutoring options for students who are required to quarantine in the future, and starting on Feb. 15, after-school busing will be available for students staying late for extra help. Busing will help eliminate a barrier for students who previously could not attend tutoring sessions due to needing transportation home. There will also be summer learning opportunities for in-person tutoring and a spring/summer credit recovery for students who failed a class in the fall.

Construction projects: Pending board authorization, construction to Cocalico High School will be completed in March 2023, Reamstown Elementary in August 2024, Denver Elementary in October 2025 and the Cocalico Middle School in August 2026, said Kurt Eckenroad, director of buildings and grounds. The design for the high school construction project will be presented to the board for approval in August, up for bid on Sept. 1, and the auditorium renovation should commence in December 2021 and conclude in September 2022. Other key areas of renovation in the high school in addition to the auditorium will be the technology education department and the high school office.