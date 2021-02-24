When: Cocalico school board meeting, Feb. 22.

What happened: Cocalico remains on track to meet its goal of having traditional students return to a fully in-person learning schedule on March 1.

Why it’s important: Coronavirus numbers in the school buildings continue to decline and all in-person learning is still deemed a safe move.

Quotable: “We’ve been very pleased at the low number of positive cases in the district and the number of students who have needed to quarantine,” Superintendent Ella Musser said. “In many of the buildings, we’re in the single digits for the number of students who need to quarantine and prior to Christmas, we were in the hundreds.”

Reaction: Board members shared their excitement and anticipation to see students learning in-person five days a week.

Background: Prior to this change, middle school and high school students have been in-person four days a week, with virtual learning still occurring on Wednesdays. In December, the district was so short on substitutes that administrators were stepping up to fill positions just to keep classes running. But day by day, the district is now filling substitute openings and has had sufficient numbers of substitutes pre-booked to fill positions as needed.

Early learning mentorship: A new program — a group effort between the district, REAL Life Community Services, and Community Action Partnership — is benefiting the community. The Parents as Teachers program employs Deeann Sherman as an early learning mentor to help families prepare their children for kindergarten. The board recognized Sherman for connecting with families in a positive way and providing them with the resources they need to help their child succeed.